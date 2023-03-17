Suspect who scammed 78-year-old woman arrested in Oakland

A suspect was arrested in connection with the robbery of a 78-year-old Oakland woman who was scammed last week by robbers who said they were collecting for a charity, police said Wednesday.

According to police, two people approached the woman at about 1:30 p.m. last Thursday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

The pair asked the woman for a large sum of money for charity and she withdrew thousands from her bank account, according to police. Then the pair quickly walked away and got into a waiting vehicle driven by a third person, police said.

Realizing it was a scam, the woman followed the suspects into the vehicle in an attempt to get her money back, police said.

The suspect's vehicle started moving, according to police. The woman was dragged along before they fell to the road but suffered no physical injuries.

Police located the suspects' vehicle in the 5100 block of East 12th Street and arrested one person believed to be connected to the robbery.