One person is suspected of drowning in Alameda following reports of a boat starting to sink.

Alameda police, fire crews and the Coast Guard responded to the Bay Farm Ferry terminal at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Adelphia Way in Alameda.

A small makeshift fishing boat was taken on water with four people on board, Three of them made it out okay, but authorities believe the fourth person drowned.