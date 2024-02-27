Suspected drug dealer arrested on manslaughter charge in Santa Rosa after woman dies from fentanyl overdose

article

A Santa Rosa man has been arrested on manslaughter and drug charges, accused of supplying fentanyl to two women who overdosed. One of the women died, Marin County sheriff’s officials said.

The overdoses occurred last August, according to investigators.

The women were dropped off at the Novato Community Hospital's emergency department.

"One of the women was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim survived after being placed into a medically induced coma the night of the incident," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

A short time later, Novato police located the suspected drug dealer, Callen Sheffler, in a nearby parking lot. Investigators said he told officers that he had been the one who brought the women to the hospital.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco mayoral candidates address fentanyl crisis

Police ended up arresting Sheffler on an unrelated drug charge and an outstanding warrant and booked him into the Marin County Jail. He was later released.

The Marin County Specialized Investigative Unit launched a months-long investigation into the overdoses and determined that Scheffler was responsible for the fentanyl that was in the women's systems, according to sheriff's officials.

On Friday, he was arrested again, this time on charges of involuntary manslaughter as well as transporting and selling narcotics.

Scheffler has since posted bail, officials said.

"The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the Novato Police Department are committed to pursuing justice relentlessly and continuing our efforts to safeguard our community from the dangers of fentanyl and other narcotics," sheriff's officials said, adding, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family."