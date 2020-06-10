Suspects in Vallejo shooting that killed 2 and injured 3 others may have targeted wrong home

Two women are dead and a ten-year-old boy is among three others who were wounded in a shooting at a toddler's birthday party in Vallejo on Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Cynthia Avenue and arrived to find five gunshot victims ranging in age from 10 to 63 years old.

Sources tell KTVU that the gunmen may have mistakenly shot the residents inside of the home instead of their intended targets in a home next door.

A 63-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, while a man, woman and a 10-year-old child were also wounded. The three survivors are expected to survive, police said.

The names of the victims who died are not yet being released by the Solano County coroner's office.

Investigators said the victims were at the birthday party for a toddler when a group of suspects got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or the Vallejo police tip line at (800) 488-9383.