Two women killed, three others injured at child's birthday party in Vallejo

Police in Vallejo are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a child's birthday party.

On Wednesday morning, Vallejo police said a total of five people were shot, including two women, ages 63 and 67, who were killed.

They mark the city's 10th and 11th homicides this year, police said.

Among the gunshot victims who suffered unknown injuries is a 10-year-old child from Benicia, police said.

A man and a woman of unknown ages were also shot.

All three are expected to survive from their injuries, police said.

Vallejo police said the scene of the Tuesday 10 p.m. shooting in the 100 block of Cynthia Avenue was a child's birthday party. Pink balloons with the number 4 were still attached to a fence at the scene.

Vallejo police have not named any suspects. In a news release, police said the shooters got out of their vehicle and "targeted the victims that included, women, men and small children."

The motive has not been revealed.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Schillinger at 707-648-4278 or the Vallejo Police Department Crime Tip Line at 1 800 488-9383