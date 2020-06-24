Suspects lead police on chase from San Jose to Pleasanton

Authorities in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning were searching for suspects in a high-speed chase, the California Highway Patrol said.

The chase started 30 miles away in San Jose shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The suspects led authorities to Bernal Avenue near northbound I-680, where the car crashed.

One person was arrested but at least two people were able to run away, the CHP said.

No more information was immediately provided.

