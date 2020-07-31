Suspects rob drug store and run over Berkeley police officer's foot

Berkeley police said they are searching for three people they say who robbed a drug store and then ran over a police officer's foot.

The robbery was reported Thursday at about 9:15 p.m. at the CVS store on Shattuck Avenue near Rose Street.

An officer on patrol saw the robbery happening, and drew her gun when she saw three suspects.

The officer fired shots, but no one was hurt.

The suspects escaped in a gray car, running over the officer's foot during the getaway, police said.

