Suspects steal woman's purse during altercation in parking lot of Fremont Walmart

A woman was shoved to the ground by a pair of men who wrested her purse away after a struggle Sunday at the Walmart store at 40580 Albrae St. in Fremont, police said.

The attackers dragged the woman across the parking lot during the struggle for the purse and then fled in a black BMW.

"The victim had several scrapes, but did not sustain significant injuries," Fremont police said via social media.

Police will continue to conduct extra patrol checks at all Fremont commercial areas, the department said.