Tampered road sign in Brentwood reads: Don't stop for protesters, Trump 2020
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Some drivers in Contra Costa County were surprised by comments on a mobile roadside message board spotted over the weekend.
The sign on Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood read: Do not slow for protesters.
There was also a disparaging message about liberals and one that read Trump 2020.
A Contra Costa County public works spokesman said it looks like someone pried open the sign's operating system to change the message.
It has since been fixed, and the incident was reported to the sheriff's office.
