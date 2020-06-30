Expand / Collapse search

Tampered road sign in Brentwood reads: Don't stop for protesters, Trump 2020

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated just in
Brentwood
KTVU FOX 2

Trump 2020 road sign appears in Brentwood

Trump 2020 road sign appears in Brentwood with another message: Don't slow for protesters

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Some drivers in Contra Costa County were surprised by comments on a mobile roadside message board spotted over the weekend.

The sign on Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood read: Do not slow for protesters.

There was also a disparaging message about liberals and one that read Trump 2020. 

A Contra Costa County public works spokesman said it looks like someone pried open the sign's operating system to change the message.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

It has since been fixed, and the incident was reported to the sheriff's office.
 

Do not stop for protesters message appears on road sign in Brentwood.