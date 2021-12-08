Taste of TNF recipe: Pittsburgh salad with grilled turkey

Recipe by Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

1 large turkey tender

Olive oil

2 5oz bag Spring Mix Salad Greens

1 small heirloom tomato, cut into wedges

2 or 3 thin slices red onion, cut in half

½ cup cup scored, halved and sliced cucumber

2 tablespoons Craisins

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

A couple handfuls of cooked crispy shoestring French Fries

Ranch dressing

Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium heat. Brush the turkey tender with olive oil and season it with salt and pepper. Place on the grill and cook, flipping occasionally for 1-12 minutes until it is golden brown and has reached an internal temperature of 165°. Set aside to rest.

Toss the salad green in a large bowl. Cut the tomato into 8 wedges and place them around the sides of the greens. Top the greens with the onion, breaking the slices apart. Top with an even sprinkling of the cucumber and a sprinkling of Craisins. Spread the cheese evenly over the salad. Slice the turkey thinly and lay it nicely on top of the salad and finally top the whole salad with the crispy French fries. Serve with the Ranch dressing on the side.