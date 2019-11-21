Teachers, parents rally to renovate aging Dublin school after plan put on hold

Teachers and parents across Dublin schools are pushing for renovations to a 57-year-old elementary school.

Last week, the school district's board voted to postpone renovations to the school after the district staff recommended allocating $33 million to the project.

The funding was promised to the schools, 15 years ago in a bond measure meant to help keep schools safe.

Teachers said the school has issues with mold, leaky ceiling and asbestos.



"This is one of our oldest schools in Dublin, and the voters of Dublin voted to modernize through Measure C and Measure H," said Dublin Teachers Association President Robbie Kreitz. "The funds were there. The funds are allocated for this school, so they're due their project."

Kreitz said the renovations were put off as the district expanded but now is the time to take care of the problems and modernize the school.

The district said it will address the issue again, "once directed by the board."