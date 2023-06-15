Teen victim killed in San Leandro double shooting identified

article

The teenage victim killed in a double shooting in San Leandro this week has been identified as Sola Otti, 16.

Otti was identified as the victim by his father on Thursday. "He was a loving child and always made everybody laugh," said his father, who did not give his own name. "He had a bright future ahead of him." His father said his son wanted to be an attorney.

San Leandro Police Department are investigating Tuesday night's shooting outside the St. Moritz Gardens Apartments on the 14700 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said two teens were shot; Otti and another 17-year-old boy, who was injured.

A neighbor said the slain boy's grandfather lives at the apartment complex.

The 17-year-old victim is recovering from his injuries. A more specific condition was not available.

Police do not have a motive nor do they have a suspect description.

