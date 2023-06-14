16-year-old killed, 2nd teen injured in San Leandro shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured at a double shooting at a San Leandro apartment complex, police said.

Assistant Police Chief Louis Torres told KTVU that both teens were shot Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. at the St. Moritz Garden Apartments in the 14700 block of Washington Avenue.

Both boys were taken to the hospital, and the 16-year-old died, Torres said.

The 17-year-old is recovering, police said.

Torres said that they are looking for at least one shooter, and at this point they don't have a motive.

Video at the scene shows several officers combing the neighborhood, shining flashlights looking for evidence.

Police are asking for any witnesses to contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 and select option 8.

A large police presence in San Leandro has prompted an investigation into a possible double shooting. June 13, 2023

