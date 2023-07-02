Teenage boy arrested for phone robbery over a year ago

The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a teenage boy in connection with a phone robbery that occurred last year but said Friday that they are still looking for a second suspect involved.

Police said their dispatch center received a call from a woman on March 14, 2022, at 9:41 a.m. who alleged her cell phone had been stolen by two suspects in the 2000 block of Webster St.

After an investigation police learned that the victim had been walking and talking on her cell phone when she allegedly noticed two men walking behind her for about two minutes.

Police said the woman then heard running footsteps as the two suspects ran past her and one of them grabbed the cell phone from her hand.

The robbers ran across the street to a white four-door sedan that had been parked around the corner and fled the area.

The woman said she last saw the car driving westbound on Santa Rita Avenue and ran back home to notify law enforcement.

Police said they responded to the area immediately but couldn't locate the suspects.

Extensive follow-up investigations conducted by detectives resulted in the identification of one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy from Redwood City.

Police said he was arrested on June 28 in the 500 block of Alden St. in Redwood City and was taken to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Police said the robbery case will remain open until they are able to identify and arrest the second suspect.

Anyone with information in connection with the robbery is asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.