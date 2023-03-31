Teenager dies after crashing dirt bike in Pittsburg

A teenager riding his dirt bike has died after being involved in a collision in Pittsburg Friday, police say. He was 15.

The teen was riding on a public roadway near Railroad Avenue and Marks Boulevard a little after noon when he crashed. Officials said it was a "solo vehicle collision" and did not specify what caused the crash or what he crashed into.

FAMILY OF FORMER ARMY TRANSLATOR LIVING IN FEAR AFTER HE IS GUNNED DOWN AT WORK IN PITTSBURG

The teen, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.