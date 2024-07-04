Expand / Collapse search

Teenager missing out of San Leandro: Police

By Gabe Agcaoili
Published  July 4, 2024 4:55pm PDT
Missing Persons
Bay City News
Missing San Leandro teenager Amiraka Harris

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro police are asking for public assistance to find a teenager last seen Wednesday afternoon.   

According to the San Leandro Police Department, Amiraka Harris, 14, left her home on Waterfall Way at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a white shirt and grey shorts.   

Anyone with any information that can help find Harris is asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740 or the local law enforcement agency.