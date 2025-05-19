Teens defecate on bathroom floor of Santa Rosa church, police say; arrested for burglary, vandalism

article

Two teens have been arrested for the burglary and vandalism of a Santa Rosa Church, officials say. The vandalism included defecating on the bathroom floor, according to police.

Vandalism and burglary

What we know:

The Santa Rosa Police Department said that on Sunday morning they were investigating the burglary and vandalism of Santa Rosa Bible Church located at 4575 Badger Road.

Police said the burglary and vandalism happened on Saturday when there were no church employees present.

Police said church employees told them two teenage boys entered the premises through an unsecured door. They are accused of throwing items around, breaking a toilet, defecating on the bathroom floor as well as urinating on the campus gymnasium floor.

A children's outdoor play structure was also intentionally damaged, police said.

The suspects were identified through clear surveillance camera footage.

On Monday morning, police arrested a 14-year-old boy from Santa Rosa, who was booked into juvenile hall on felony burglary and vandalism charges.

The same day, police said the second suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Danville who is cousins with the other suspect, was driven to Santa Rosa to be turned over to police by a parent.

The second suspect was also booked into juvenile hall for the same charges.

The Santa Rosa Police Department included a message about respecting other people's property in their news release about this crime.