Terminally ill groom's bucket list wedding turns out 'absolutely incredible'

A dying man’s bucket list wish to marry the love of his life came true this summer when friends, family and strangers came together to create his dream ceremony.

Myles Harrison, 27, was diagnosed with a brain tumor at 18 years old, and was recently told there’s nothing else doctors can do for him, according to SWNS.

Shortly after, Harrison, of England, decided to propose to his now-wife, Liz, from his bed at North Devon Hospice. Nurses then showered the couple in champagne, flowers and an impromptu photo shoot, which caught the attention of Louise Hedges, a wedding plann

The ceremony, flowers, music, cake, photographer and honeymoon were donated to the couple. (SWNS)

Thanks to Hedges, the couples’ venue, which was Castle Hill in Filleigh, Devon, their photos, cake, music and honeymoon were all gifted to them free of charge once news spread.

“We can’t believe what they’ve done and how much they’ve improved our lives,” Harrison said of the people who helped make their big day.

The couple said the day exceeded any expectations they had. (SWNS)

The couple was even surprised with a video message recorded by their beloved Exeter Chiefs rugby team.

“It was a dream day and more, more than we expected,” Liz told SWNS. “It is amazing what they have managed to arrange for us in such a short space of time, and at such a very difficult time for us. It is absolutely incredible and I want to say a huge thank you, particularly to Louise and everyone at North Devon Hospice."

