Texas women stage 'wedding dress Wednesday' photo shoot while social distancing

And they all quarantined happily ever after.

A group of women in Texas recently rocked their wedding dresses once again for a socially-distanced photoshoot to lift spirits in their tight-knit neighborhood during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, professional photographer Elyssa Seibel gathered five friends in her Georgetown neighborhood for a lighthearted “wedding dress Wednesday” portrait session. Seibel, who owns and runs A Joy Story Photography, told Fox News that she and her pals miss spending time together during the ongoing quarantine, and wanted to get together in a safe way.

“I convinced five of them to put on wedding dresses and come outside for a social distancing photoshoot! We were hoping to make ourselves and our neighbors laugh – but we are really glad that we have brought smiles to so many people this week!” Seibel told Fox News on Tuesday of the unique photo op, which has since made waves on Facebook.

Positioned at least six feet apart in the series of photos, friends Jamie Egloff, Bryce Ellerbroek, Jaime Sladek, Shannon Thomas and Nina Wagner were all smiles in their bridal gowns as they posed in front of their houses, popped champagne and even rode scooters down the street, Good Morning America reports.

Moving forward, Seibel said she hopes that the pictures also bring joy to others and she hopes to see “lots of other wedding dress Wednesday photos tomorrow!”

“I have seen so many industries destroyed by this pandemic, including my own,” the photographer said. “But I have been really inspired by all the photographers who have been finding ways to use their talent to make some happiness for their communities – and that’s exactly what I wanted to do.”

