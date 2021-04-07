The Bulldog reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ was the ‘ulti-mutt’ wild card

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" was promised to be a wild card season, but Wednesday night’s reveal of the Bulldog took it to a whole new level.

For the first time in the show’s history, wild card contestants are crashing the competition in hopes of upending the battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

The Bulldog, the third wild card competitor of the season, was all bark but no bite and it didn’t take long for judges to snuff out Nick Cannon, who has hosted the show since its first season and had been MIA since testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the show’s March 10 premiere.

Comedian Niecy Nash has been taking the reins in the meantime after previously appearing as a guest panelist in the fourth season. During Wednesday’s wild card episode, Nash picked the Bulldog to be unmasked.

"Niecy’s been doing an amazing job until tonight, she chose completely wrong, she kicked me off the show," Cannon joked in an interview following his last performance.

Cannon said he empathized with previous contestants after getting a first-hand experience being one himself.

"I know what they’re going through," Cannon said. "Until you actually get in there and you’re drenched with sweat and you can’t wipe your eyes but still having to get the best performance you possibly can, crazy."

Cannon thought his rendition of "Candy Girl" by New Edition was sweet enough to impress Nash and the judges, but the audience received nothing but sour notes.

Cannon is among a host of explosive reveals this season, including Kermit the Frog, Caitlyn Jenner and Danny Trejo.

Last week, YouTube icon Logan Paul was unmasked as Grandpa Monster.

