These are the most popular last-minute Christmas purchases, according to Instacart

Christmas is just around the corner, and many people are preparing to host gatherings for the holidays.

Still, countless Americans appear to delay the inevitable grocery shopping spree until the last minute.

Instacart, the grocery delivery and pick-up platform, has unveiled shopping data on the most popular last-minute Christmas items that are bought based on the company's peak sales from Christmas Eve 2022.

Getty Images

SAME-DAY CHRISTMAS TREE DELIVERY ANNOUNCED BY INSTACART

"While the holiday season can be one of the most joyous times of the year, it can also be one of the most stressful and chaotic times," said Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart trend expert. "We surveyed Americans to find out what was among their least favorite parts about prepping for the holidays and found that shopping for gifts and wrapping gifts (27% for each) ranked highly."

Instacart's data reveals that the top five food and drink items with peak sales being on Christmas Eve 2022 were cookie dough, followed by hot cocoa mix, cheesecake, liqueurs and red blend wine.

FIVE BELOW'S 4-FOOT CHRISTMAS TREES GO VIRAL: 'CHARLIE BROWN TREE'

Grits was next on the list, followed by sugar cookies, frozen cheesecakes, gingerbread cookies and Canadian whiskey.

In terms of non-food items with peak sales day on Christmas Eve 2022, Instacart found Americans were scrambling to buy dog treats then candles, AA batteries, party gift bags and transparent tape.

Dog toys, body lotions and creams, lip balm, fire logs and board games rounded out the rest of the list.

"With retailers like Sephora, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, BevMo!, The Body Shop, Petco, and more, you can find something for almost anyone on your list and have it delivered in as fast as an hour," she said, adding that delivery through Instacart is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, where available.