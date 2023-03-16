Thief breaks into, then crashes helicopter at Sacramento airport

Police said someone broke into a helicopter, then crashed it at Sacramento Executive Airport Wednesday.

The helicopter was found on the tarmac, on its side, with debris scattered everywhere.

Investigators said it appears the thief was attempting to fly when it crashed.

"We do believe there was movement and that the person who tried to steal the aircraft did actually get it going," said FBI special agent Sean Reagan. "How far it got off the ground will be determined."

ALSO: Man suffers crisis, 2 die on Bay Bridge in traffic backup

Nobody was hurt but the person got away.

The FBI and FAA are investigating the incident.