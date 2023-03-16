Man suffers crisis, 2 die on Bay Bridge in traffic backup

A man suffering from a mental health crisis on the Bay Bridge ended up causing a traffic backup for nine hours and ended in the death of two people caught up in the backup.

The crisis ended Thursday morning, but the damage to the morning commute had already been done.

Beginning at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol closed some lanes of the bridge as crews worked to talk the man down to safety.

Traffic on the bridge began backing up and at about 11:30 p.m., two people in a Dodge Charger died in a crash near the on-ramp at Treasure Island. The details of their fatal accident weren't immediately made clear.

That deadly crash closed all the lanes for hours as crews worked to clear the damage from the accident about 3 a.m. Thursday.

The man suffering the mental health crisis remained on the bridge until about 6:30 a.m., where he was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews.

Traffic, however, remained sluggish as two lanes on the bridge remained closed until 7 a.m.

Emergency crews surround a man having a mental health crisis on the Bay Bridge. March 16, 2023

Two people in a Dodge Charger died on the Bay Bridge. March 15, 2023



