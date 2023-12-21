Thieves smash into new Lululemon store in Oakland

Thieves smashed into a new Lululemon store in Oakland.

Video posted on Instagram by Chef Smelly on Tuesday shows the aftermath of broken windows and shattered glass at a new location of the high-end athletic wear store on 25th and Broadway.

Chef Edward Wooley, who works next door at Smellys Authentic Creole and Soulfood Catering at 2430 Broadway, wrote that thieves broke into the store at 7 a.m. by breaking through a barrier to steal one table of clothing.

Oakland police are investigating.