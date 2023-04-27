Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? KTVU has some ideas for you to get outside and enjoy the spring weather.

Saturday, 4/29

11am – 5pm

San Francisco

Festival – 24th Street from Folsom to Bryant, 10am – 5pm

Parade – From 19th/Dolores to Mission/24th, starts at 11am

Free

This annual festival celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. Enjoy a day of entertainment for the whole family with live music, performing arts and a variety of vendors. The parade starts at Dolores Park and the street fair takes place in the heart of the Mission District.

Saturday, 4/29 and Sunday, 4/30

10am – 6pm

Sebastopol

Ives Park, 7400 Willow Street

$10 Adults; $8 Seniors (age 62+); $8 Students (ages 11-17); Free for children under age 11

The 2023 Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival will feature an old-fashioned parade down Main Street on Saturday, April 29th and the live music on Sunday, April 30th. This colorful, weekend-long festival has live music, arts and crafts vendors, food and drink, and a fun children's area.

Sunday, 4/30

10am – 5:30pm

Cupertino

Cupertino Memorial Park, 21121 Stevens Creek Blvd.

This fun family festival honors Cupertino’s sister city relationship with Toyokawa, Japan by sharing Japanese arts and culture with the entire community. Admission is free, entertainment is free, and parking is free at De Anza College (Lots A&B).

Outdoor entertainment is held at the Amphitheater and includes Taiko drum groups, Japanese dancers, various martial arts, and musical performances throughout the day. VIP festival guests, local government, school board members, and the 2023 NorCal Cherry Blossom Queen and her court will be introduced at noon on Saturday. Throughout the lawn areas will be arts and crafts exhibits and special interest groups such as Japanese dog and koi fish clubs. Children’s activities feature games, hands-on arts & crafts, and a petting zoo.

Indoor cultural exhibits and demonstrations take place throughout the day in the Quinlan Community Center, featuring music and dance performances and cultural displays, demonstrations, workshops, and hands-on activities presented by professionals, non-profits, and special interest groups. A gallery of Toyokawa student artwork from our annual art exchange program will be on display. Japanese cultural arts and crafts vendors and a pictorial timeline of Cupertino’s sister city relationship with Toyokawa will be grouped at the "Japanese Artisan Pavilion" located at the Cupertino Senior Center and patio.

Food and drink include sushi, spam musubi, gyoza, Asian chicken salad, yakisoba, mochi, teriyaki chicken skewers, hot rice, shave ice, fruit bowls, cotton candy, coffee, smoothies, beer, sake, plum wine, sodas, and lemonade. Food trucks will also have various offerings.

Sunday, 4/30

10:15am – 10:30am

Walnut Creek

Alma Park, 1231 S California Blvd

This is an all-levels free Pilates class under the sun. Expect some Pilates Core work, bodyweight strength drills, cardio, and some yoga spread throughout. Alma Park is across California Ave in the middle of the apartment complex. Sign up soon and please bring a mat, tennis shoes, water, and a towel. Let's keep those summer vibes going.