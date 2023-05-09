Things to do Mother's Day weekend in the Bay Area

article

Mother's Day is Sunday. There are lots of activities to choose from if you are looking for something to do with your mom this weekend from nature walks to free museums and a concert in Golden Gate Park.

Saturday, May 13

10am – 12pm

San Francisco

Fort Funston (meet at the hang glider deck at the end of the main parking lot)

FREE

Enjoy a kid-friendly walk around the dunes, playing games and spotting native plants. For those who are up for a climb, you can continue down to the beach for a look at bank swallows or just build yourself a sand castle.

Saturday, May 13

10am – 4pm

San Francisco

Union Square

FREE

Enjoy Taiwanese culture, food, entertainment, family-friendly activities and much more at the West Coast’s largest Taiwanese American cultural celebration.

Saturday, May 13

11am – 6pm

Downtown Hayward (B Street and Main Street)

FREE

Dedicated to perpetuating Native Hawaiian and Polynesian culture through arts, language, music, and dancing, the festival will include live music from local and island artists, performances from local dance groups, arts and crafts bendors, ethnic foods, and activities for children.

Saturday, May 13

11am – 6pm

San Francisco

685 Mission Street

FREE

Admission is free to all exhibitions every second Saturday at MoADm which is a contemporary art museum celebrating Black cultures, and inspiring learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora.

Saturday, May 13

11am – 3pm

Redwood City

San Mateo County History Museum

2200 Broadway Street

FREE

In honor of the 167th anniversary of San Mateo County, the Historical Association will hold the third annual "Happy San Mateo County Day." The theme of this year’s birthday party celebrates the decade from 1900 – 1909). The event will feature craft activities and games of the era.

Sunday, May 14

1pm – 2:30pm

San Francisco

Spreckels Temple of Music (Golden Gate Park Bandshell)

FREE

This special Mother’s Day concert includes the music of George Gershwin, a collection of Broadway showstoppers, Verdi’s La Forza del Destino and Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute.

Sunday, May 14

10am – 5pm

San Francisco

698 The Embarcadero

FREE

In honor of Mother’s Day/Dia de las Madres, The Exploratorium will feature lots of free bilingual activities including folklorico dances and a mariachi concert serenading mothers.