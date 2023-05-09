Things to do Mother's Day weekend in the Bay Area
Mother's Day is Sunday. There are lots of activities to choose from if you are looking for something to do with your mom this weekend from nature walks to free museums and a concert in Golden Gate Park.
Mother’s Day Weekend Nature Walk at Fort Funston
Saturday, May 13
10am – 12pm
San Francisco
Fort Funston (meet at the hang glider deck at the end of the main parking lot)
FREE
Enjoy a kid-friendly walk around the dunes, playing games and spotting native plants. For those who are up for a climb, you can continue down to the beach for a look at bank swallows or just build yourself a sand castle.
2023 Taiwanese American Cultural Festival
Saturday, May 13
10am – 4pm
San Francisco
Union Square
FREE
Enjoy Taiwanese culture, food, entertainment, family-friendly activities and much more at the West Coast’s largest Taiwanese American cultural celebration.
Hawaiian May Day Festival 2023
Saturday, May 13
11am – 6pm
Downtown Hayward (B Street and Main Street)
FREE
Dedicated to perpetuating Native Hawaiian and Polynesian culture through arts, language, music, and dancing, the festival will include live music from local and island artists, performances from local dance groups, arts and crafts bendors, ethnic foods, and activities for children.
Museum of the African Diaspora free entry day
Saturday, May 13
11am – 6pm
San Francisco
685 Mission Street
FREE
Admission is free to all exhibitions every second Saturday at MoADm which is a contemporary art museum celebrating Black cultures, and inspiring learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora.
Happy San Mateo County Day
Saturday, May 13
11am – 3pm
Redwood City
San Mateo County History Museum
2200 Broadway Street
FREE
In honor of the 167th anniversary of San Mateo County, the Historical Association will hold the third annual "Happy San Mateo County Day." The theme of this year’s birthday party celebrates the decade from 1900 – 1909). The event will feature craft activities and games of the era.
Mother’s Day Concert: "Golden Gate Park Band" Symphony in the Park
Sunday, May 14
1pm – 2:30pm
San Francisco
Spreckels Temple of Music (Golden Gate Park Bandshell)
FREE
This special Mother’s Day concert includes the music of George Gershwin, a collection of Broadway showstoppers, Verdi’s La Forza del Destino and Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute.
Museum Day 2023 at The Exploratorium
Sunday, May 14
10am – 5pm
San Francisco
698 The Embarcadero
FREE
In honor of Mother’s Day/Dia de las Madres, The Exploratorium will feature lots of free bilingual activities including folklorico dances and a mariachi concert serenading mothers.