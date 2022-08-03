This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities.

According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.

The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed Californians are among those who have it the worst.

According to the report, the average Californian needs to earn an hourly wage of $39.01 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

In most of Orange County, workers would need an hourly wage of $44.69, the date shows. In the Los Angeles area, the number aligns with the state average at $39.31.

In San Diego County, renters would need to earn a minimum wage of $42.92, to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Head up north to the Bay Area and it doesn't get much better.

In San Francisco, residents need an hourly wage of $61.50 to afford a two-bedroom rental, the report shows. That's the most expensive in the state.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, not all parts of California are out of reach for the average American.

In Central California, cities like Bakersfield and Fresno offer a much lower cost of living. In Bakersfield, you'll need to earn $19.48 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment. In Fresno, it gets a bit more expensive at $21.87.

The cheapest county where you will get the most bang for your buck is Modoc County, where you can afford a two-bedroom apartment with a minimum wage of $15.40, according to the report.

The state's minimum wage is currently $15 an hour for most employees and $14 at businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

To view the full report on rental costs and minimum wage, click here.