2 dead at Colorado Jehovah's Witness temple after Christmas Day shooting

Published 
Updated 12:00PM
Colorado
FOX News

Homicide investigation underway at Jehovah's Witnesses Building outside Denver

Law enforcement is on the scene of a homicide investigation at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses building in Thornton, Colorado, outside of Denver, on Christmas Day.

THORNTON, Colo. - Police in Thornton, Colorado, have confirmed that two people died in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness temple on Christmas morning.

The Thornton Police Department said officers responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a building fire at the Kingdom Hall. Police then learned that a man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. They were both former members of the congregation.  

A hazmat team is investigating "suspicious devices" found at the scene, police said. 

Thornton is located outside Denver, in both Adams and Weld Counties. 

LINK: This is a breaking story. Get updates and more at foxnews.com.