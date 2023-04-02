Thousands in San Francisco may be missing mail after postal worker robbed

Thousands of people living in San Francisco's Mission District and Bernal Heights area may be missing their mail after a postal carrier was robbed last month.

US Postal Service said the robbery happened March 11 on Folsom Street near the Paul Revere Elementary School.

The mail carrier was robbed of the keys that open postal boxes used to store incoming and outgoing mail, officials said.

The carrier was not injured during the robbery.

The theft could affect those that live in the 94110 zip code.

