Threat cancels class at 3 high schools in Marin County

Authorities canceled classes at three high schools Thursday in Marin County because of a threat, schools officials said.

Redwood, San Andreas and Tamiscal high schools, all in Larkspur, were evacuated due to a safety concern, according to the schools' websites. All athletic events and the open house scheduled at Redwood on Thursday will be postponed.

In a Nixle alert, Redwood High said that the staff got a voicemail at 8 a.m. indicating there might be a possible threat on campus. The alert was not more specific than that.

Staff immediately contacted the Central Marin Police and "out of an abundance of caution," the decision was made to cancel school and close the campus.

Developing.



