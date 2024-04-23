Three fuzzy falcon chicks have arrived at UC Berkeley clocktower

A few furry new faces made their way into the nest of beloved UC Berkeley clock tower falcons Archie and Annie on Monday.

The first of the five Peregrine falcon eggs hatched around 8 a.m. on Monday. By 10:30 a.m., the second chick had arrived. Just after 6:30 Tuesday morning, the third chick poked its head out.

(Photo courtesy of CalFalcons)

Video shared by CalFalcons via YouTube livestream shows the adorable chicks hiding out underneath Archie's belly for warmth. It's going to a be a noisy few weeks for the new bird parents, as the chicks squeaked and squawked endlessly, all while searching for food.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Archie keeps the chicks warm as they reach for food

This is Annie's second round of chicks in the past year. In April 2023, she had a few babies with another falcon named Lou.