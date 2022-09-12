Three people injured by falling tree in Santa Clara

A fallen tree wounded three people at Almaden Park in Santa Clara on Sept. 12, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

Parks officials in Santa Clara County say three people were injured when a tree fell on Monday morning.

The Santa Clara Parks Department told KTVU the tree fell in Almaden Park. The Santa Clara Fire Department and Police Department are helping the injured people.

Officials did not say what condition the people are in.

Emergency workers rushed to Almaden Park where three people were injured by a fallen tree on Sept. 12, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

This story is developing, KTVU will update this story as new details are made available.