Toddler becomes lonely street musician’s number one fan in adorable video

Sometimes all you need is one fan.

Nobody was paying a U.K. street musician any mind, until a music-loving 15-month-old arrived.

Kennedy Baans and his son, Jacob Baans, were on their way to lunch, when the toddler was drawn to the sounds of a guitarist.

In a video uploaded to Baans Instagram page, the little guy is seen waddling over to where the musician is playing, he gets real close and then begins dancing.

“He couldn’t resist the music,” Baans told FOX 5.

The video was shared by Steve Harvey's Instagram page where it's been viewed over 72,000 times.

And in case you're hankering for more dance moves from Jaocb, he has an Instagram page!