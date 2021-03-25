Toilet paper could face a new shortage

A shortage in the availability of shipping containers could lead to another toilet paper shortage.

Suzano SA, the biggest producer of wood pulp, used in the production of toilet paper, tells Bloomberg that the global crunch of shipping containers could clog supply lines.

Coronavirus created a shortage of bath tissue at the start of the pandemic as consumers resorted to panic buying and stockpiling.

Demand for the steel-ribbed containers threatens to delay shipments,.Chief Executive Officer Walter Schalka said in an interview.

The company's concern is that a backup in March shipments could spillover to April.

Brazil is the top producer of pulp and Suzano accounts for a third of global supplies.

The container crisis has been playing out for months and has largely been sparked by demand in China.

