Top germ spreading objects people touch every day

Amid heightened concerns over the coronavirus, many people are taking extra measures to protect themselves from the highly contagious illness.

A girl washes her hands with soap and water. Hand hygiene measures are among the most important infection prevention measures. Personal hygiene, especially thorough hand washing, is particularly important as protection against the coronavirus. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Employers are providing containers of disinfecting wipes around the office, folks are repeatedly being reminded of proper hand washing techniques, and hand sanitizers are flying off store shelves-- all a sign of the times.

Health experts stress, one big thing you can do to protect yourself is to avoid touching your face. People touch their face an estimated three to 30 times an hour, according to experts with the Mayo Clinic.

"The problem is what they touch beforehand often is riddled with germs," said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccinologist with the Mayo Clinic.

Poland said anything that is commonly touched by the public serves as a good germ spreading vehicle.

Among the top culprits: bathroom faucets, door handles, escalator rails, and computer keyboards.

Other items to consider are touch screens, phones, and other electronic devices, which Dr. Poland said are among the worst offenders.

You can also add restaurant menus to that list, which Poland described as "really bad."

What about cash? The World Health Organization recently advised people to take precautions when handling cash because the COVID-19 virus can stick on banknotes for days and can contribute to the spread the virus. The WHO strongly urged people wash their hands after touching cash.

Here is a list of some of the "germiest" objects people touch everyday, according to health website, WebMD.

Cellphone Remote control Keyboard Kitchen sponge Toothbrush holder Anything in the office breakroom Dog toys Money Your office coffee mug The laundry

Among WebMD's list of top public hotspots for germs: touch screens, hand dryers, gyms and shopping carts.

And if you haven't heard this enough in recent days, health officials reiterate that you are the first line of defense against protecting yourself from contracting the virus. "First, keep your hands out of your eyes, nose and mouth," Poland stressed. "Second is either wash your hands with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer."

