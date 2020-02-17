Topless protesters briefly disrupt Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Richmond

Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign rally in Richmond was briefly disrupted by topless protesters on Monday.

The women tried to crash the stage at Craneway Pavilion but were quickly ushered out of the venue by security.

They had something written on their chests and chanted while being escorted out as other demonstrators in the crowd held "let diary die" signs.

A similar protest erupted at the senator's rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, according to Business Insider.

The Democratic presidential hopeful was at the podium when a young woman walked up on stage and grabbed a mic before turning to address Sanders and the crowd.

"Bernie, I'm your biggest supporter, and I'm here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture," one protester said. "I believe in you…" she added before the mic cut out.

She was joined on stage by other protesters who are upset with the senator over his involvement with the dairy industry.