Tornado touches down in Northern California

The Brief A tornado briefly touched down in a rural area of Tehama County on Sunday afternoon. The tornado was spotted approximately four miles southeast of the town of Vina, about 20 miles from Chico. Video posted to social media by Maritza Arreola shows the funnel moving across open grassland just after 2 p.m.



A tornado briefly touched down in a rural area of Tehama County on Sunday afternoon, according to weather officials and social media reports.

Tornado touches down in Tehama County

What we know:

The tornado was spotted approximately four miles southeast of the town of Vina, about 20 miles from Chico. Video posted to social media by Maritza Arreola shows the funnel moving across open grassland just after 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service has classified the event as an EF-U tornado. The "unknown" rating is used when a tornado touches down in an area where there are no identifiable objects or structures to damage, making it impossible to estimate its wind speed or strength.

Local authorities have not reported any injuries or damage to property as a result of the touchdown.