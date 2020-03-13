Total of 6 San Jose firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Six San Jose firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, fire officials confirmed on Friday.

Public health officials are also monitoring 70 other first responders possibly exposed to the virus.

Officials believe an infected firefighter at San Jose Fire Department's Station No. 9 likely transmitted the virus to his colleagues.

Fire officials said it was only a matter of time before one of their own was exposed.

"Because our firefighters work in teams, and they train together and eat and sleep in the same areas, they are at risk of possible exposure," said San Jose Assistant Fire Chief Reggie Williams.

City authorities are unsure of how the first infected firefighter came in contact with the virus and are they are retracing his steps in hopes of finding the source.

He lives in Long Beach and commutes to San Jose for work. He is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in his hometown.

The sick firefighter also has multiple family members who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and other relatives with symptoms are awaiting test results.

It's not yet known where the other sickened firefighters are receiving care.