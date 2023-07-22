Toxic 'coke dust' reportedly released Saturday evening from Martinez Refining Company

Coke dust, a petroleum refining byproduct, has reportedly been released Saturday evening from the Martinez Refining Company's facility, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced.

Air District inspectors are investigating the incident, the agency announced, adding that Contra Costa County officials are also responding.

The air monitoring agency has not received any complaints as of 9:25 p.m. Saturday evening.

"The Air District’s investigation is ongoing," officials said.

The Air District's Saturday evening announcement comes after a hazardous response team was dispatched to the Martinez Refining Company's site on July 11 for a previous "coke dust" incident.

During that incident, Contra Costa County health officials said there was a nearly two-hour delay from when the refinery first noticed the release of the material at 8:30 a.m. and when they notified the health department through a community warning system at 10:20 a.m.

"We are very concerned about the delayed notification to the Community Warning System. We are once again responding to a refinery incident and trying to determine the health impacts," said Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover regarding the July 11 incident. "We understand this is an ongoing concern for our community and timely notification is critical."

The coke dust covered the ground, parked cars, and other surfaces in surrounding neighborhoods, the health department said. The material is black and looks like soot.

A Martinez resident shows KTVU dust particles collected on his vehicle after a flaring event at the Martinez Refining Company in November 2022.

"We expect individuals will just wash it off with water. That's what we would advise in terms of this dust and that there should be a limited amount of house impacts," said Dr. Sofe Mekuria Deputy Contra Costa County Health Officer.

This is the third release of toxic materials at the refinery since Thanksgiving.