Traffic alert: Daytime lane closures this week for parts of Highway 101 in South Bay

Starting Tuesday and for the rest of the workweek, motorists using Highway 101 in Santa Clara County can expect delays due to daytime lane closures.

Work crews planned to implement the closures on a stretch of 101, from 13th Street in San Jose to Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View. Both the southbound and northbound directions would be affected, Caltrans said.

The closures were scheduled to run through Friday, and set to start at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

"Lanes at the center divider and right-hand shoulder will be closed to allow maintenance crews to safely perform highway sweeping operations," Caltrans said.

Motorists were urged to reduce their speed in the area and prepare for delays.

