San Rafael road closed after fuel tanker overturns

A San Rafael road was closed Tuesday after part of a fuel tanker overturned, blocking the roadway.

The San Rafael Police Department said that just before 2:30 a.m., the department began receiving calls about a partially overturned fuel truck on Northgate Drive between Freitas Parkway and Las Gallinas Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters and police discovered that the rear fuel tank trailer had flipped onto its side, causing a fuel spill.

Police said that sand barriers were deployed to control the leak, though a strong fuel odor remained in the air.

The driver of the fuel tanker was not injured and cooperated with first responders. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the vehicle overturning.

A hazardous materials team was dispatched to clean up the spilled fuel, and arrangements are being made to upright the tanker trailer.

Northgate Drive, between Freitas Parkway and Las Gallinas Avenue, will remain closed until cleanup efforts are complete. No estimated time for reopening the roadway has been provided.