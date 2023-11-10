Traffic tips for navigating San Francisco during APEC

If you haven't heard, the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference is being held in San Francisco next week and navigating The City is going to be tricky.

That's because leaders from around the world, like President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and thousands of government heads, CEOs and journalists will be gathering at the biggest international event in San Francisco since the creation of the United Nations in 1945.

Needless to say, traffic is going to be a mess.

But don't worry, KTVU's Sal Castaneda has some tips on how to avoid that mess.

APEC's main street impacts will occur from Nov. 14 to 18.

The main security zone is bordered by Market, Fifth, Second and Harrison streets.

If you live or work inside that perimeter, expect tight security. There are specific entrance checkpoints for pedestrians and vehicles. Vehicles can expect to be screened by K-9 units, and people who live there will be required to show ID.

Even public transit will be rerouted around the perimeter, but that will be the best options for travel through SOMA.

On the Bay Bridge, one lane will be closed in each direction. The right lane going into San Francisco, and the left lane leaving San Francisco on the Bay Bridge will be closed to provide access to the CHP.

Additionally, the eastbound San Francisco exit at Fourth Street from Interstate 80 will close and the Fifth Street exit on the westbound Skyway will close for the week.

Another week-long impact will be seen around the Fairmont Hotel in Nob Hill. Expect road closures, checkpoints and detours until next weekend. It's best to avoid that area if you can.

For one night, on Nov. 15, the Embarcadero will close between Pier 9 and Pier 27 for an event at the Exploratorium. President Biden and other world leaders will attend.



Lastly, the Golden Gate Vista point offramp north of the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed for the duration of the event.