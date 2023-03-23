Trans flight attendant known for United commercial dies by apparent suicide

article

A transgender flight attendant died after an apparent suicide at 25 years old.

Kayleigh Scott was found dead in her Denver home Monday. She gained notoriety after appearing in a United company video for "Transgender Day of Visibility," the New York Post reported.

Scott shared an emotional Instagram post on her page before her passing.

"As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better," she wrote. "To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated."

"Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection of you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better."

Kayleigh Scott was a flight attendant with United. (Photo courtesy of Andrea Sylvestro/Facebook)

Andrea Sylvestro, Scott's mother, reflected on her daughter's life sharing with FOX that "she had a way of making people feel comfortable and provided support or help to transgender people that needed it. She had an amazing realm of friends, and they will all tell you the same thing. She had a way to make you just smile. Her bubbly personality, her caring heart. I’m just so sad that she was hurting so bad, and we didn’t see."

In 2021, Scott, a transgender activist, was featured in Go Magazine, a New York-based widely read lesbian publication, for the Pride Week commemorative edition. She talked about coming out and being given a platform to speak about trans visibility and rights and added that she didn't take it for granted.

"My face is on the front page of a magazine, and I think that’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me," Scott shared on Facebook in 2021.

United provided a statement to FOX Television Stations on the tragedy writing "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and coworkers."

Scott enjoyed skiing and mountain climbing, according to her Instagram page. While the circumstances of her death are unclear, the New York Post reported some of Scott’s friends said she struggled with depression.

"I now have words, my mind is completely rushed with thoughts of you and you like a flooded river are just rushing though my heart," Sylvestro wrote on Facebook. "Kayleigh Scott … I am so unbelievably proud to have you as my daughter, proud and amazed by everything that you have done in your life, your smile was absolutely beautiful, your laughter was unbelievably contagious, your heart was bigger than any of us could have ever understood."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






