Travelers with no REAL ID can fly for now, but with likely extra steps: Homeland Security

Travelers who aren’t REAL ID compliant by the upcoming deadline this week will still be able to fly but should be prepared for extra scrutiny, the head of Homeland Security said Tuesday, prompting a sigh of relief for those who haven't gotten the new identification yet.

Kristi Noem told a Congressional panel that 81% of travelers already have IDs that comply with the REAL ID requirements. She said security checkpoints will also be accepting passports and tribal identification when the deadline hits Wednesday.

Those who still lack identification that complies with the REAL ID law "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step," Noem said.

"But people will be allowed to fly," she said. "We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible."

It wasn't immediately clear if a new REAL ID deadline – and one that would be enforced – would be imposed in order for air travel.

The news from Washington, D.C., comforted those in line at the DMV in Fremont on Tuesday who were there to beat that deadline, which was supposed to have been on Wednesday.

"It wasn't that much of a headache if you come early, before they open.," Michelle DeVera said. "So we got in and we got out. So we're good."

REAL ID is a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that Homeland Security says is a more secure form of identification.

It was a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission and signed into law in 2005, but implementation has been repeatedly delayed since 2008.

Select DMV offices were open an hour early on Tuesday to handle the crush of appointments as people thought the deadline was Wednesday.

Real IDs differ from the standard California drivers' licenses in slight ways.

For example, the former has a gold bear and star in the upper right-hand corner.

Offices in the Bay Area with extended hours through June 27 include Pleasanton and Fremont, starting at 7 a.m.

You'll need to complete the form before coming and bring a form of ID such as a passport, social security card or W-2 form to prove your identity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

