Triple shooting in San Jose follows on the heels of shooting of teenager

Three people were shot early Friday morning in San Jose, sending all three men to the hospital, police said, noting that two hours earlier a teenager had been shot in a different location.

One man has life-threatening injuries and the other two did not, police said.

The shots rang out at 12:46 a.m. in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive.

This triple shooting follows on the shooting of a teenager late Thursday night in the 100 block of S. 24th Street in San Jose.

Police said officers found a teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police don't know the motive or have any suspects in custody for either of the shootings. They also have not said if the shootings were connected.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.