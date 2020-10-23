Expand / Collapse search
Trump says final debate against Biden went 'really well'

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
2020 Election
Associated Press

Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden fought over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday's final 2020 debate.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is reviewing his debate against Democrat Joe Biden, saying he thought it went “really well” and was an “exciting night.”

The Republican president and the Democratic former vice president squared off Thursday in their final head-to-head matchup before the Nov. 3 election. The debate in Tennessee offered more substantive discussion of issues and was lighter on the types of sometimes intense personal clashes that dominated their first meeting in late September.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump says his more straightforward performance “was a more popular way of doing it.”

Trump says he wanted to play by the rules on Thursday although he liked his more aggressive tone in that first debate.