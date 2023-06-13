Trump's indictment and what it means for the 2024 presidential campaign

Not only is former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment historically unprecedented, but it is also creating an unprecedented situation in American politics.

"In a bigger picture it’s a bad day for the country," said San Francisco Republican Party Chairman, Dennis John. "The current president’s chief political rival has been arrested and has been chased from New York, to Florida and even from Washington."

Many political insiders see the indictment and Tuesday’s arraignment proceedings as unfair "weaponization" of the Department of Justice.

"The weaponization of these agencies strikes at the heart of what it means to have a free society and it’s not just affecting people at the top it’s affecting people throughout our country," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently told supporters.

Trump has said he has no intention of backing out of the upcoming election, calling the legal challenge a "witch hunt."

California voters who spoke with KTVU appear divided on whether Trump should drop out.

"He makes me sick to my stomach," said Lynn Phillips. He should not be our president. He lies, he’s an egoist. He’s never going to admit to anything."

"If he’s guilty, Biden’s guilty," said voter Sharon Clarke. "Honestly, I hope Trump becomes the next president, again."

Political pundits say Ron DeSantis and other republicans running for office are walking a tightrope in that they’re trying to reject the Department of Justice prosecution without allowing Trump to benefit.

"This really helps Donald Trump galvanize his support within the Republican Party," said John Dennis. "It gets him a step closer to becoming a republican nominee and forces his republican rivals to defend him."

It’s unclear how the message will resonate with voters, but early polls show Trump remains the leader in the GOP primary. Political experts caution that this race for the White House is just getting started.