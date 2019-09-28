Trump mocks NBA coach Steve Kerr for China stance, calls him 'little boy'
President Trump mocked Golden State Warriors coach and frequent critic Steve Kerr for how he responded to a question about a controversy between China and the NBA, calling Kerr a “little boy.”
White House and Democrats clash over rules for impeachment
(AP) -- The U.S. Constitution gives the House "the sole power of impeachment" -- but it confers that authority without an instruction manual.
Governor Newsom: Trump 'corrupt,' should be removed
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has all the evidence to believe "completely corrupt" President Donald Trump should be removed from office by Congress, but with Republicans in control of the U.S. Senate he says the best way to boot Trump from the White House is at the ballot box.
White House says it will not comply with 'illegitimate' impeachment inquiry
The White House declared Tuesday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democrats that the Trump administration will not cooperate in what the administration called an “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
California asks President Trump for housing vouchers to aid homeless
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday asked President Donald Trump to approve more housing vouchers as Trump’s administration weighs in on the most populous state’s massive homelessness problem.
Trump administration orders ambassador not to appear at House impeachment probe deposition
An attorney for Sondland said the order not to appear came from the State Department.
Judge says New York prosecutors can see Trump's tax returns
With President Donald Trump under siege on Capitol Hill, a federal judge dealt him a setback on another front Monday and ruled that New York City prosecutors can see his tax returns for an investigation into such matters as the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy centerfold.
Democrats issue subpoenas to Esper, White House budget chief
House Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine issued subpoenas Monday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russell Vought.
President Trump calls for Sen. Mitt Romney's impeachment
Most Republican leaders were silent or supportive of President Donald Trump's public call for another foreign government, China, to investigate his political foe, while a handful voiced concern that the president was trying to enlist a rival power in his reelection effort.
House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry
House investigators want Vice President Mike Pence to give them documents that could shed light on whether he helped President Donald Trump pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
For the first time, the impeachment inquiry reached directly into the White House on Friday as Democrats subpoenaed officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaled his administration would not cooperate.
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
For the first time, the impeachment inquiry reached directly into the White House on Friday as Democrats subpoenaed officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaled his administration would not cooperate.
Sen. Kamala Harris urges Twitter to suspend Trump's account
U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris has formally asked Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account.
Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call
Pompeo did not say whether he thought the contents of the July 25 call were inappropriate or whether he believed they warranted the complaint of an intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the impeachment probe.
Nixon-era whistleblower weighs in on Trump impeachment inquiry process
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a four-nation European tour Tuesday, but he couldn't escape questions about the impeachment inquiry.
Trump dares Congress, brandishing deep-red 2016 election map: 'Try to impeach this'
Democrats moved forward last week with an impeachment inquiry over questions surrounding Trump’s July call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
House committees subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine
House Democrats subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for documents on Monday as they ramped up investigations of the president’s dealings with Ukraine.
Trump whistleblower to to testify "very soon" says House Intel Committee Chair
The head of the House Intelligence Committee Chairman, which is investigating the president, said that he expects the whistleblower at the heart probe to testify quote “very soon.”
Impeachment is now a threat like no other Trump has faced
From the moment Donald Trump became a national political figure, he has been shadowed by investigations and controversy. They have been layered, lengthy and often inconclusive, leaving many Americans scandal-weary and numb to his behavior. And with each charge against him, Trump has perfected the art of deflection, seemingly gaining strength by bullying and belittling those who have dared to...
Subpoenas mark first concrete steps for Trump impeachment
The impeachment inquiry shows no signs of slowing, even as Congress left Friday for a two-week break. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called the whistleblower's complaint "a road map for our investigation" and three house committees issued subpoenas ordering Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to hand over documents. They also called for depositions from other state department...