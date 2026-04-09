California deputy shot, killed while serving eviction notice

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The Brief A Tulare County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday morning while serving an eviction notice at a Central California home, authorities said. As of Thursday afternoon, he was still barricaded inside the home and was believed to be armed with a rifle, authorities said. The deputy that was shot was part of a group of officers that arrived to help after gunfire began, Tulare County authorities said.



A Tulare County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday morning while serving an eviction notice at a Central California home, authorities said.

After the shooting, the man barricaded himself inside his home, where he still remains, as of Thursday afternoon. The shooting took place just after 10 a.m. in Porterville, Calif., a town of about 64,000 people an hour north of Bakersfield.

Shooting occurred while deputies served eviction notice

What we know:

Authorities have identified the suspect as 60-year-old David Morales and believe he is armed with a rifle inside the home.

The shooting took place at Newcomb Street and Grand Avenue, KMPH reported.

At a news conference in the afternoon, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said nearby homes were being cleared, and the situation remained extremely dangerous.

Neighborhood sheltering in place

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, while nearby schools were placed on lockdown.

Boudreaux said Morales hadn't paid his rent for 35 days and was expecting law enforcement to arrive and serve a final eviction notice.

The sheriff said he "laid in waiting" and immediately shot at officers when they arrived.

The deputy that was shot was part of a group of officers that arrived to help after gunfire began, Boudreaux said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.