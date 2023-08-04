Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's giveaway turns into havoc at Union Square Park

A massive crowd of thousands of people took over Union Square Park on Friday afternoon after a giveaway event thrown by a Twitch star turned into chaos.

Kai Cenat, a Twitch streamer and YouTube creator with millions of followers, had posted on his social media platforms about a video game giveaway – a "pop-up" event that drew large crowds of people.

The giveaway was scheduled to start around 4 p.m. Around that time, crowds began to gather in Union Square. The view from SkyFOX showed a massive crowd of people running around the park, tearing down construction barriers, and setting off fire extinguishers.

Moments later, a black SUV was seen driving through the crowd with someone – possibly Cenat – standing up through the sunroof. The crowd began to follow the vehicle, which eventually sped away on East 17th Street.

"Kai Cenat said pop out and that's what the city did," one fan explained from the scene afterwards. "That's how we show love!"

"I love you guys to the fullest you guys are amazing," Cenat later posted on his Instagram. "THE LOVE FROM HOME BASE IS REAL. Please be safe."

Initial estimates from police put the crowd at 3,000 to 5,000 people. There was no immediate word on any arrests or injuries, though numerous people could be seen in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks.

Witnesses told FOX 5 NY that they heard what sounded like gunfire and several people were trampled in the ensuing stampede.

"Everybody started running and going crazy," one bystander recalled, explaining that he fell due to a bad knee. "Everybody started running over me. I couldn't help it…I was scared. Everyone started running."

By 5 p.m., the crowd had begun to disperse, but the area remained chaotic. The NYPD was still advising people to stay away and several trains were bypassing the area.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat accepts the Streamer of the Year award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from "Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!" to his most recent video, "I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!"

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.

